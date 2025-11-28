More Twin Cities police departments add license plate readers to roadways

Law enforcement officials across the Twin Cities are using a growing network of license plate readers mounted along roadways to search for vehicles connected to crimes.
Dozens of Twin Cities suburbs have added the devices, typically rented from a company called Flock Safety, in recent months.
The network of more than 300 cameras across Minneapolis, St. Paul and the suburbs allows for constant monitoring across the region. That’s raised some concerns among privacy advocates, but police say the license plate readers allow for more seamless work across departments, which have long relied on similar technology in individual patrol vehicles.
Prior Lake, one of the most recent suburbs to introduce the cameras, added six in the last two months. The police department is paying $3,000 per camera per year in its two-year contract with Flock Safety.
Commander Phil Englin said the police have already made four arrests after cameras notified officers of suspects in their area.
“The proof is in the pudding, where in that short amount of time, we’ve recovered [a] stolen vehicle that was from Indiana that was being driven by a shooting suspect,” he said. Two of the other arrests stemming from information seen on Prior Lake’s cameras were made by other cities’ agencies.
The cameras are run through Minnesota’s Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, and Englin said officers need a case number to look for specific vehicles or plates. Officers cannot track cars without a warrant, he said.
Munira Mohamed, a policy associate at the American Civil Liberties Union in Minnesota, said the state has more regulations on the cameras than many others. Those include mandatory deletion of images after 60 days and stricter policies on who can access images. The camera locations are all posted online.