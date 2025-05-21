Liberty's remarkable journey: From double-wide trailers to NCAA super regionals

When Dot Richardson took over the Liberty softball program in July 2013, the coaches' offices, locker room and training room were located in double-wide trailers.
''We had a rec field,'' recalled Richardson, a two-time Olympic gold medalist. ''The previous staff had built the dugouts with cinder blocks and painted them blue. It was like a hobbit dugout. It was perfect for me, but everyone else had to bend down to get in it. Humble beginnings.''
Those sparse roots are part of the reason last weekend's upset of No. 1 overall seed Texas A&M is so remarkable. It gave the Flames a program-record 50 wins, saddled the Aggies with the dubious distinction of being the first top seed to fall short in NCAA Tournament regionals and – most significantly – put Liberty in the super regionals for the first time in school history.
''We just played with so much to prove and a chip on our shoulder, knowing we could do it and that we believed in each other,'' said outfielder Paige Doerr. ''I don't think I'll ever forget that feeling.''
Richardson's team won 11 games in 2014, her first season at the campus in Lynchburg, Virginia. A year later, Liberty opened a new state-of-the-art stadium and notched 29 victories. By 2018, Richardson had the Flames in the NCAA regionals.
Liberty is playing in the NCAA tourney for the fifth straight year. And, after coming painfully close to advancing to supers last season, the Flames took that next step, beating Texas A&M on Saturday, losing to the Aggies Sunday afternoon and then rallying for the clinching 6-5 victory in the winner-take-all final game that night.
That one sent them on to face Oregon in the best-of-three super regional in Eugene starting Friday. The winner advances to the Women's College World Series starting May 29 in Oklahoma City.
''We've done that through the years,'' Richardson said. ''But this year, we've been able to go over that hump. This team has never really focused on winning or losing. We've focused on being the best we can be. And our best was good enough to be where we are now.''