NEW YORK — Layshia Clarendon is living their truth.

Clarendon, the Liberty's veteran-most player last season, announced they underwent top surgery on Friday over social media. Clarendon said the procedure occurred in the middle of January.

"It's hard to put into words the feeling of seeing my chest for the first time free of breasts," Clarendon wrote on Instagram, showing pictures of their chest post surgery, "seeing my chest the way I've always seen it, and feeling a sense of gender euphoria as opposed to gender ⁣dysphoria.

"Sighhhh...freedom... freedom at last."

Clarendon said the decision to share the good news was also to let "Trans people to know and see that we've always existed & no one can erase us! ⁣⁣I want people to remember that my freedom is your freedom because none of us are free until we are all free!!"

Clarendon, 29, who is trans and non-binary, has been a big advocate for others in the LGBTQIA+ community, which the WNBAPA and the Liberty have been incredibly supportive of.

"The New York Liberty Family is in full support of Layshia Clarendon and their choice to live authentically," the team said in a statement. "The Liberty has been and will continue to be an organization that celebrates the individuality of all people."

The Liberty signed Clarendon in free agency last February.

