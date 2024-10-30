Liberty University sued by former IT staffer fired after disclosing she's a transgender woman

Liberty University, based in Lynchburg, Virginia, has evolved over its five-decade history into one of the largest Christian universities in the world, with more than 100,000 students enrolled in its residential and online programs. One of its co-founders was the late Jerry Falwell Sr., the prominent televangelist and conservative activist; his son, Jerry Falwell Jr., served as president for 13 years before resigning in 2020 amid a series of personal scandals.