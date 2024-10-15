Sports

Liberty to visit Lynx Wednesday

New York Liberty (32-8, 16-4 Eastern Conference) at Minnesota Lynx (30-10, 14-6 Western Conference)

October 15, 2024 at 6:10AM

Minneapolis; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Liberty -3; over/under is 160.5

WNBA FINALS:

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Lynx host the New York Liberty.

The Lynx have gone 16-4 in home games. Minnesota is fourth in the Western Conference scoring 82.0 points while shooting 44.8% from the field.

The Liberty are 16-4 on the road. New York leads the WNBA averaging 10.1 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 34.9% from downtown. Sabrina Ionescu leads the team averaging 2.8 makes while shooting 33.2% from 3-point range.

Minnesota makes 44.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points higher than New York has allowed to its opponents (42.5%). New York has shot at a 44.8% rate from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points greater than the 41.0% shooting opponents of Minnesota have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Courtney Williams is averaging 11.1 points and 5.5 assists for the Lynx.

Ionescu is averaging 18.2 points and 6.2 assists for the Liberty.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lynx: 6-4, averaging 82.2 points, 29.5 rebounds, 20.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.7 points per game.

Liberty: 7-3, averaging 83.3 points, 36.8 rebounds, 20.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points.

INJURIES: Lynx: None listed.

Liberty: None listed.

