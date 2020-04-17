NEW YORK — Let the Sabrina Ionescu era begin.

The Liberty selected the Oregon phenom No. 1 in Friday's virtual WNBA draft.

Ionescu is the Liberty's first No. 1 pick in franchise history and they hope the rookie will help lead them to their first WNBA championship.

The 22-year-old has been the biggest star in college basketball, especially over the last two years. Ionescu has often and widely been regarded as a generational talent and her collegiate resume, if only a sample size of what's to come, proves that.

Over four years, Ionescu became the first Division I college player (women or men) to log 2,000 points, 1,000 assists and 1,000 rebounds. She's also Oregon's All-Time leader in points (2,562), assists (1,091), 3-pointers (329) and double-figure scoring games (134).

Ionescu is a triple-double monster. At Oregon, she logged 26 triple-doubles over four years, 14 more than any woman or man in college basketball history. She also holds the record for most single-season triple-doubles, women or men (eight last season).

Ionescu helped lead the Ducks to three Elite Eight appearances and a Final Four. She and her fellow Ducks anticipated making a championship run again in 2020 before the NCAA Tournament was canceled because of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

