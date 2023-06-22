NEW YORK — The New York Liberty will host the Minnesota Lynx on July 28 as a make-up game for the one that was postponed by smoke from the Canada wildfires that blanketed the area earlier this month.
The game was originally scheduled to be played on June 7, but was called off a few hours before tip because of major air quality issues in New York. The league announced the new date for the game Thursday.
The rescheduled game will give New York back-to-back contests as they host Atlanta the night before. Minnesota hosts Washington on July 26 and then plays at Connecticut on July 30 that week.
