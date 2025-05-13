Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu plays at Oregon for the first time as a pro in preseason game

EUGENE, Ore. — Playing at Oregon's Matthew Knight Arena for the first time in five years, New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu drew a roar from the capacity crowd by proclaiming, ''Go Ducks!''
Ionescu, a three-time WNBA All-Star, made the return trip to Eugene along with Liberty teammate and fellow former Oregon standout Nyara Sabally for a preseason game against the Toyota Antelopes of Japan.
It was the fourth time this preseason the WNBA has reunited college fans with their former stars. Caitlin Clark returned to Iowa, Angel Reese went back to LSU and a trio of former Notre Dame stars visited South Bend, Indiana.
Ionescu scored 25 points in the 84-61 victory over the Antelopes. Sabally had 7.
The crowd gave Ionescu a standing ovation after she hit a 3-pointer from the midcourt logo with 6:03 left. She waved to the crowd and put her hand on her heart before going to the bench.
''It's great to be back home,'' Ionescu told the crowd before the game.
Ionescu was a senior in 2020 for then-No. 2 Oregon when the season ended prematurely because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Oregon defeated No. 7 Stanford in the Pac-12 Tournament championship that year and the Ducks were expected to be among the top-seeds in the NCAA Tournament. Sabally was a redshirt freshman on that team.