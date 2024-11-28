Liberia's warlord-turned-senator Prince Johnson dies at 72

In 1990, the then-38-year-old Johnson led a rebel faction that invaded Monrovia, captured former President Samuel Doe and tortured him in front of a rolling camera. Johnson is seen kicking back in a chair, his feet up on a table and a bottle of beer in one hand. He taunts the former ruler as his men strip the president to his underwear then cut off his ears, as blood streams down his temple. The president later died, and according to one witness' testimony in front of the nation's truth and reconciliation commission, Johnson later showed off Doe's head on a platter.