Liberians confused and angry after Trump's 'condescending' praise for Boakai's 'beautiful English'

MONROVIA, Liberia — There was confusion and anger in Liberia on Thursday after U.S. President Donald Trump praised the English skills of President Joseph Boakai.
''Such good English,'' Trump said to Boakai, with visible surprise. ''Such beautiful English.''
English has been the west African nation's official language since the 1800s. But Trump did not stop there.
''Where did you learn to speak so beautifully?" he continued, as Boakai murmured a response. ''Where were you educated? Where? In Liberia?''
The exchange took place during a meeting in the White House between Trump and five West African leaders on Wednesday, amid a pivot from aid to trade in the U.S. foreign policy.
Liberia has had deep ties with the United States for centuries. The country has been first established with the aim of relocating freed slaves from the United States.
Foday Massaquio, chairman of the opposition Congress for Democratic Change-Council of Patriots, said that while the remarks were typical of Trump's engagement with foreign leaders, the condescending tone was amplified by the fact that the leaders were African.
''As a matter of fact, it also proves that the West is not taking us seriously as Africans," he said. "President Trump was condescending, he was very disrespectful to the African leader.''