Liberals won the election in Canada. Here's what to know and what comes next

TORONTO — The Liberal Party has won the federal election in Canada, culminating a process marked by U.S. President Donald Trump threats on a trade war and of making the country the 51st American state.
With this result, the Liberal Party's leader and current prime minister, Mark Carney, will remain in the job, and will form a new government with a new cabinet.
It's still unclear if the liberals will have a majority in the Parliament or whether they will need to look for alliances with other parties.
Here's what to know and what comes next:
Who did Canadians vote for?
Canadians voted for all 343 member of the House of Commons, one for each constituency.
The winning candidates were those who finished first, whether or not they won a majority of the votes.
A party needs 172 seats in Parliament for a majority.