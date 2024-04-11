MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Ann Walsh Bradley announced Thursday that she will not seek another term, setting up a high-stakes fight for control of the battleground state's highest court.

Bradley, who is part of the court's 4-3 liberal majority, said she felt confident she could win a fourth 10-year term but that it was time to ''pass the torch.'' Her term will end July 31, 2025.

''My decision has not come lightly,'' she said in a statement. ''It is made after careful consideration and reflection.''

Liberals hold a majority thanks to Janet Protasiewicz's victory in 2023 over former Justice Dan Kelly. Since then, the court has made several key rulings, including a December decision overturning Republican-drawn maps of the state's legislative districts.

Bradley's departure means there will almost surely be another intense contest to determine control of the court.