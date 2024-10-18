Liam Payne's 1D bandmates, James Corden and more friends and musicians mourn singer

''A message to you Liam if you're listening, I feel beyond lucky to have had you in my life but I'm really struggling with the idea of saying goodbye. I'm so grateful that we got even closer since the band, speaking on the phone for hours, reminiscing about all the thousands of amazing memories we had together is a luxury I thought I'd have with you for life. I would have loved to share the stage with you again but it wasn't to be.'' — Tomlinson, on Instagram.