Liam Payne, former One Direction member, dies at 31 in Argentina hotel fall

Pablo Policicchio, the spokesperson for the Security Ministry of Buenos Aires municipality, said in a statement to The Associated Press that Payne ''had thrown himself from the balcony of his room.'' He said police were dispatched to the hotel in response to an emergency call about an ''aggressive man who could be under the influence of drugs or alcohol.'' Arriving police heard a thud and found Payne's body in the hotel courtyard, Policicchio said.