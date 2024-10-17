Liam Payne and his bandmates all sought solo success after One Direction fame

One Direction was put together by music mogul Simon Cowell after the teens auditioned separately for TV talent show ''The X-Factor'' in 2010. They didn't win, instead coming third in a final watched by 17 million people in the U.K., a quarter of the population. But they were signed by Cowell and had the first of several No. 1 hits with the now-pop classic ''What Makes You Beautiful'' in 2012.