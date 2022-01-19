Lexy Ramler, a fifth-year senior from St. Michael, Minn., was named first Big Ten gymnast of the week after winning the all-around and three events in Minnesota's win over Iowa and UCLA before a program record crowd of almost 4,000 on Monday at Maturi Pavilion. This is the 19th time Ramler has earned the award in her career, extending her own conference record in that category.

Her score of 39.700 is the highest all-around score in the nation so far this season. Her top marks came on bars and beam, where she recorded a 9.950 on each apparatus. Ramler also earned a 9.925 on floor exercise and 9.875 on vault, placing third.

The Gophers will host Michigan, the defending NCAA champion, at 7 p.m. Monday at Maturi Pavilion (BTN).

• Michigan's Abby Brenner, a senior from Maple Grove, was the event specialist of the week. She tied for first in floor exercise (9.95) in a win over Arizona State in a dual meet at home Saturday.

Rosemount's Snippes

commits to U softball

Righthanded pitcher and power hitter Jessa Snippes, who will be a junior for Rosemount High School this spring, announced late Monday on Twitter that she has committed to the Gophers.

One of the state's top young players is coming off a great spring and summer.

Jessa Snippes, Rosemount softball, soph., 2021

Snippes led the Irish to the Class 4A state title as a sophomore when she was 17-1 with a 0.63 ERA and 184 strikeouts and also had nine homers and 39 RBI through region play and made the Star Tribune All-Metro first team.

Snippes then threw three complete games in the state tournament, beating Forest Lake 5-1 in the title game on a five-hitter with 10 strikeouts.

In late July through Aug. 1, Snippes, who when not in the circle usually plays first base or in the outfield, helped the Minnesota Magic go 8-2 and finish second in the USA Class A 16U National Championships in Sioux Falls. She hit seven homers and struck out 46 in 30 innings.

Etc.

• The Gophers women's tennis team opened its season by going 3-0 in the Florida Gulf Coast Tournament in Fort Meyers, Fla. Minnesota begins its home schedule against Drake at 10 a.m. Saturday at Baseline Tennis Center.

• Former Gophers hitter Stephanie Samedy, picked for five All-America volleyball teams, has started her pro career in Germany with SSC Palmberg Schwerin. She signed at the end of December and joined the roster earlier this month. "I'm really excited about what awaits me here," she said.

• Augsburg guard Joe Palmer, a junior who played for Faribault High School, was named to the D3hoops.com team of the week. He averaged 25.5 points and 13 rebounds as the Auggies went 2-0 last week.

• Former North Dakota goalie Matej Tomek was named to the Slovakia Olympic men's hockey team. He played for the Fighting Hawks from 2015-17. … Former St. Cloud State players Patrick Russell, a Huskies forward from 2014-16, and Oliver Lauridsen, a Huskies defenseman from 2008-11, were named to the Denmark Olympic team.