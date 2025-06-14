Lexi Thompson shares Meijer LPGA Classic lead in bid for her first victory in 6 years

BELMONT, Mich. — Lexi Thompson birdied two of the final three holes Saturday in the Meijer LPGA Classic for a share of the third-round lead with five others in a bid to win for the first time in just over six years.
Thompson shot a 4-under 68, rebounding with birdies on Nos. 16 and 18 after driving into the water and making a bogey on the par-5 14th.
''Not my best ball-striking day,'' Thompson said.'' But I scrambled very well and stayed positive, patient, and that's what it's kind of all about.''
At 11-under 205 at Blythefield County Club, she was tied with Nanna Koerstz Madsen (68), Madelene Sagstrom (67), Sofia Garcia (68), Hye-Jin Choi (69) and Carlota Ciganda (69). Thompson was back on top a year after losing a playoff to Lilia Vu on the tree-lined course.
''Everybody is going to come out swinging,'' Thompson said. ''Good weather tomorrow, so I know birdies will have to be made and I'll have to go pin-seeking. I will hope for the best, go out there and embrace the opportunity, and really love on the fans.''
The 30-year-old from Florida won the last of her 11 LPGA Tour titles in early June 2019 at the ShopRite LPGA Classic. She's making her sixth start of the season in a part-time tour schedule, and also is set to play next week in the major KPMG Women's PGA Championship in Texas.
Koerstz Madsen bogeyed the final two holes to lose a two-stroke lead.
''The positive thing is now I feel what's going on when I get a little nervous, so I can work on what I need to be focusing on tomorrow,'' Koerstz Madsen. ''Because I'm definitely going to be nervous tomorrow.''