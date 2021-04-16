The Twins have called up lefthanded pitcher Lewis Thorpe from St. Paul, and he will be the starting pitcher when the Twins open a three-game series tonight against the Los Angeles Angels.

Shane Anderson, who was called up as an extra arm after Wednesday's doubleheader, was sent down.

Thorpe, 25, appeared in seven games for the Twins last season, including one start, and had a 6.06 ERA in 16 1⁄ 3 innings. He gave up two earned runs in 7 2⁄ 3 innings during five spring training games in Florida.

An Australian, Thorpe has been in the Twins organization since 2013.