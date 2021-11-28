MILWAUKEE — Justin Lewis had 15 points as Marquette topped Northern Illinois 80-66 on Saturday night.
Tyler Kolek had 12 points for the Golden Eagles (6-1), who won their fourth straight at home. Stevie Mitchell added 11 points.
Keshawn Williams had 17 points for the Huskies (1-5), whose losing streak stretched to five games. Zool Kueth added 14 points. Kaleb Thornton had 12 points and seven assists.
