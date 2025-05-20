Levi Strauss agrees to sell Casual Friday staple Dockers for up to $391 million

Levi Strauss launched Dockers back in 1986, and the brand soon became a ''Casual Friday'' staple. Many office workers turned to Dockers-branded khakis and looser button-downs in the place of more traditional business attire. While it was not the sole — or very first — creator of dressed-down office looks, Dockers has been credited with propelling the popularity of ''Casual Fridays'' to new heights, particularly in the 90s.