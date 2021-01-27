Levi's has stitched up another partnership with Target, but this one isn't restricted to just denim.

After a decadelong relationship with Target, Levi's is launching a limited-time, exclusive home and lifestyle collection at Target with more than 100 items from dishware to pet beds.

It's the jean maker's first home collection collaboration, and most of the products will be priced below $25.

The collection will be available in stores and online starting Sunday while supplies last.

Target has built a reputation for its limited-edition collections.

"Strategic partnerships like our work with Levi's have long been a key part of Target's success, allowing us to offer our guests the very best national brands alongside our incredible assortment of owned brands," said Jill Sando, chief merchandising officer of style and owned brands for Target, in a statement. "Through this partnership, we're able to offer a collection of items guests can't find anywhere else, with pieces that exemplify the values and design prowess of both the Target and Levi's brands."

A focus of the collection was to include products that were designed to be more durable with some made using recycled glass or earning sustainability certifications like FSC certification that shows wood products came from responsibly managed forests.

Target has sold Levi's clothes for years. In 2019, Levi's, which had not traditionally sold its core products in big-box stores, started selling its Red Tab label in select Target stores and online. By this fall, it will expand its Red Tab label collection to 500 Target stores.

"We're thrilled to be introducing our one-of-a-kind home collection with Target," said Karyn Hillman, chief product officer at Levi's. "We immediately connected on our mutual passion for purposeful and timeless design, with sustainability and quality at the core of everything we do."

