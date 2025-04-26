Leverkusen delays Bayern's Bundesliga title celebrations and Kane set to miss the party

BERLIN — Bayer Leverkusen postponed Bayern Munich's Bundesliga title celebrations on Saturday, leaving the Bavarian powerhouse on the verge of winning the trophy without top-scorer Harry Kane.
Kane was shown his fifth yellow card of the season during Bayern's 3-0 win at home over Mainz, meaning the England captain will be suspended for Bayern's next match at Leipzig — where Bayern will likely win its 34th German league title.
Kane has famously failed to win any major trophy in a career of individual awards and runner-up medals. The first looks set to come while he's watching from the stands.
Bayern needed a win over Mainz and favor from Augsburg against Leverkusen to be crowned champion on Saturday, but goals from Patrik Schick and Emiliano Buendia gave Leverkusen a 2-0 win and kept the defending champion eight points behind Bayern with three rounds remaining.
Leverkusen can still theoretically defend its first ever Bundesliga title by winning its last three games if Bayern loses its final three, but even a draw against Leipzig next weekend should be enough for Bayern, which has a far superior goal difference.
Bayern needed patience against Mainz, with Leroy Sané opening the scoring in the 27th followed by Michael Elise in the 40th.
There was still time before the break for Kane to get booked for failing to release the ball after committing a foul.
Goalkeeper Jonas Urbig denied Nadiem Amiri a Mainz response before Sané hit the post at the other end. Eric Dier sealed the result late with a header to Olise's corner, seconds after Thomas Müller went on for his 500th Bundesliga appearance.