LONDON – She may seem elegant now, but when actress Gina Bellman was in school it was a different story.

"I was tall and lanky and skinny, and I just felt very unwieldy in sports," she says. "And I had a report card from my physical education teacher and it said, 'Dear Mr. and Mrs. Bellman, we've very much enjoyed all the characters that Gina played this semester. Unfortunately, none of them were any good at tennis.' "

She may not be good at tennis, but Bellman has proved her versatility with all the characters she's played since then, from "Coupling," to "Jekyll," to "Leverage." On Friday, she returns as inventive con artist Sophie Devereaux in IMDb TV's "Leverage: Redemption," a reboot of TNT's popular series "Leverage."

Though it's been nine years since the gang of naughty do-gooders cast their nets in "Leverage," most of the original cast has returned, including Beth Riesgraf, who plays Parker and is originally from Belle Plaine. While they all stayed in touch with one another, Bellman says it was a shock when she got the call suggesting a rebirth of the series.

"It was completely out of the blue because I hadn't had any real murmurings about it and [the producer] rang up and said, 'Hey, Gina, how do you feel about getting the band back together?' And it was really a kind of fun and dramatic way of putting it. I just kind of squealed and said, 'Yeah, count me in.' "

Bellman says that acting wasn't always her goal. Born in New Zealand, she moved with her family to England when she was 10. "I felt very taken from New Zealand, which was a very outdoor, very nature-driven childhood, into a big city. I think more than actually wanting to act, I wanted to explore and see the city, see what this world was like, and see this completely different world. And I think that my falling in love with this profession was a bit more about joining the circus than it was about acting," she says.

The more experienced she became, the more fascinated she became with acting, she says.

Bellman was only 14 when she started performing. Her parents were pretty laid-back about it. "I was in London, it wasn't the city I was born in, and my parents gave me a map of the city and they said it was a map-book like the Thomas Brothers maps in America. They wrote in it: 'Happy birthday. If you want to do this you can do it, but do it on your own.' "

Following a brief unsuccessful marriage, she met international financial expert Zaab Sethna.

"It took a friend of mine to say, 'Hey, you and Zaab are dating.' I said, 'No, don't be silly. We're just friends.' She said, 'No, I think he's taking you to nice restaurants.' I thought, 'Well, maybe that was a date.' I was a bit slow on the pickup," she smiles.

They married and had a daughter, Romy.

Though they didn't always see eye-to-eye when she was growing up, Bellman cites her mother as her role model. "My mother was diagnosed with ALS 15 years ago," she explains.

"She's so brave and courageous and she smiles and laughs every day and still has an incredible quality of life. She can't speak or walk, but she has joy in her life. I've got a very amazing role model," she says.