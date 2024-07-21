Opinion editor's note: Star Tribune Opinion publishes a mix of national and local commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.

With our country's current presidential candidates being 78 and 81 years old, aging is at the forefront of our consciousness. And as the organization I lead — DARTS — celebrates 50 years of enriching aging, I want to encourage people to be mindful of how they think about aging and how they treat (or ignore) older adults. It's important that we truly see older adults as valued members of society. With over 30% of Minnesotans over the age of 50, we must update our thinking about being "old."

As we walked in the West St. Paul Days parade recently, DARTS team members were pointedly including older parade-watchers in our candy distribution. And as one woman thanked us, she said, "Old folks like candy, too." I thought this comment represented something bigger happening in our society — that older adults are often forgotten.

Communities are at their best when all ages can thrive. So why does the topic of aging often make us uncomfortable? Is it because we don't want to envision ourselves as older? We are all aging.

More than 1 million Minnesotans are 65 or older. Thirty-seven percent of them have annual household incomes over $75,000, 18% are still working, and 33% are volunteering. As those over 65 surpass the population of school-aged children, we must do better at valuing our older community members who contribute powerfully to our society.

The story being told via advertising is that we (yes, "we," since I am 62 and receive these messages) need medications, products to help us look younger and undergarments that we haven't used since we were potty-trained. Super Bowl ads, online shopping sites and concert venues promote products not aimed at most 65-year-olds, even though they have discretionary dollars available to spend.

As DARTS celebrates turning 50, let's celebrate aging and the wisdom and wrinkles that come with it. Studies show that intergenerational connections benefit both old and young, and while we might walk a little slower or speak more softly, we are still vital cogs in our economy and society. For our communities to thrive, these connections are vital.

Let's commit to doing a better job representing our older generations as mentors, volunteers, leaders, voters and purchasers, in addition to addressing their challenges and physical ailments. Then we will be representing our society in its entirety, creating connections that enrich aging, and laying a better foundation for the next 50 years.

Ann Bailey is the president of DARTS. Established in 1974, DARTS is a nonprofit providing home and transportation services for older adults and services and resources for caregivers in the southeast Twin Cities.