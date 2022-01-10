You could hear how fans felt about the state of the Vikings on Sunday when they booed as Kirk Cousins was sacked on a third-down play in the first quarter, leading to a punt.

They booed again in the second when the Vikings went three-and-out after stopping the Bears on fourth down, then again later in the quarter when they went three-and-out after a second Cairo Santos field goal gave Chicago a 6-0 lead.

Those were cries for change, and change is expected after the Vikings failed to reach the postseason for the third time in four seasons. We just aren't sure how extensively the Wilf family will alter the leadership structure within the organization.

While some people are on the verge of losing their jobs, there are many players who are expected to return for the 2022 season. The Vikings' wide receiver group definitely isn't getting fired.

On Sunday, the unit shined during the second-half comeback, even without touchdown-catching fiend Adam Thielen, who is recovering from season-ending surgery on his left ankle.

Justin Jefferson already is one of the top receivers in the NFL. But whoever is the offensive coordinator and the starting quarterback next season — if those roles no longer belong to Klint Kubiak and Kirk Cousins, respectively — those folks will have a blast scheming and throwing to a group of receivers that includes K.J. Osborn and Ihmir Smith-Marsette.

The leader in the receiver room is Jefferson, who had five receptions for 107 yards on Sunday and came within 16 yards of tying Randy Moss' single-season record of 1,632 receiving yards, going back to 2003.

Smith-Marsette had three catches for 103 yards after the 2021 fifth-round pick from Iowa caught two passes in seven games before Sunday. Osborn had one catch for 21 yards, but it was for the go-ahead score in the fourth quarter. All three receivers had a touchdown reception from Cousins as the Vikings roared back from a 14-3 halftime deficit.

Sure, it came at the expense of a Bears secondary that has had more breakdowns this season than during a daily rush hour on the Dan Ryan Expressway. There's nothing wrong with taking advantage of mistakes and taking points if opponents are going to give them away.

Smith-Marsette scored the first Vikings touchdown when, working out of the slot, accelerated by Bears defensive back Marqui Christian and hauled in a 44-yard throw to get the Vikings within 14-10. Smith-Marsette has big-play ability and can also return kicks, but there has been some turbulence during his rookie season. Coach Mike Zimmer wants him to continue to learn how to be a professional.

"He's got a chance to be a really good football player," Zimmer said, "but he's got to be, you know, on point, he's got to do things right."

Jefferson's touchdown catch was at the end of a 45-yard jump ball thrown by Cousins. Jefferson was supposed to run a post route but straightened it out when the Bears blitzed a corner, leaving safety Eddie Jackson deep and in the middle of the secondary. Jackson arrived in time to contest the catch, but Jefferson pretended to not have a chance for a grab until the last moment.

Osborn, a fifth-round pick in 2020, has shown flashes at times in his second season, especially when Thielen was out. He did again on Sunday when he made a diving catch in the end zone, his seventh TD of the season.

"I was excited for the larger role that K.J. got once Adam went down," Cousins said, "and the way K.J. handled it showed what he's capable of."

Whoever gets to work with this group next season will be able to lean on Jefferson and Thielen for production while continuing Smith-Marsette's and Osborn's development. Tyler Conklin also finished with a career-high 59 catches and fellow tight end Irv Smith Jr. will return from a season-long injury as well.

The Vikings' phone lines should be burning up with coaches wanting to run the receiver room.