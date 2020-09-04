The Twins and Tigers will start their five-game series at Target Field with a doubleheader today.

There will be 20 games in the major leagues on Friday, including five doubleheaders, and that's the most in a single day in 46 years.

It’ll be Randy Dobnak for the Twins against Detroit’s Matthew Boyd in Game 1, which starts at 1:10 p.m. (FSN). Game 2 will follow, with both teams expected to have bullpen games. Because of the 2020 COVID-19 rules in the 60-game season, the games will be scheduled for seven innings.

The Twins won two of three from the Chicago White Sox to stay close in the American League Central. Detroit had its six-game win streak snapped Wednesday night in Milwaukee.

With catcher Alex Avila (back) hurting, the 29th man for the Twins today will be Willians Astudillo. The fan favorite has yet to make his season debut after starting the truncated season sidelined because of a positive COVID-19 test.

Max Kepler (groin) and Luis Arraez (leg) were injured in Wednesday’s Twins victory. We'll have updates on them and the lineups when they are posted.

photo by Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Detroit's Niko Goodrum slid past Twins catcher Alex Avila as the Tigers swept the Twins last weekend.