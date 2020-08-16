Milwaukee Brewers (9-10, third in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (13-5, first in the NL Central)

Chicago; Sunday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Josh Lindblom (1-0, 5.68 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 20 strikeouts) Cubs: Jon Lester (2-0, 1.06 ERA, .65 WHIP, 9 strikeouts)

LINE: Brewers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers face the Chicago Cubs on Sunday.

The Cubs went 37-39 in division games in 2019. Chicago pitchers had a WHIP of 1.32 last year while striking out 8.9 hitters per game.

The Brewers went 45-31 in division play in 2019. Milwaukee pitchers struck out 9.2 hitters a game last season with a staff WHIP of 1.33.

The teams meet for the sixth time this year. The season series is tied 3-3.

INJURIES: Cubs: Brad Wieck: (hamstring), Jose Quintana: (left thumb), James Norwood: (right shoulder), Tyler Chatwood: (back), Daniel Descalso: (ankle).

Brewers: Justin Grimm: (hand), Ray Black: (shoulder), Brett Anderson: (blister).