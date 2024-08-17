Less than one week after the Olympics, the WNBA playoff chase is on as rivalries have resumed

''I think we all got really close,'' Ionescu said. ''We were together for a month, and I think just to be able to talk about playing one another, funny things that have happened throughout the year. I think it's just getting to know a lot of the other players, a lot of the other players' families in that amount of time that you have, kind of build friendships. Understanding we go up against each other every night, but for that month we were all on the same team and it was really cool to kind of just see that camaraderie kind of build.''