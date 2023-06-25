A thunderstorm overnight Saturday into Sunday morning left most of the Twin Cities metro with between a quarter-inch to an inch of rain as of Sunday morning, according to the National Weather Service.
Some parts of southern Minnesota received more rain. Fairmont got 2½ inches, as did some areas east and north of Mankato.
Rainfall totals will be updated Monday morning to include rain that fell Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.
An update on Minnesota's drought outlook is expected later in the week.
