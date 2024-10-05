MIAMI — Leslie strengthens into a hurricane in the Atlantic Ocean and isn't threatening land, forecasters say.
Leslie strengthens into a hurricane in the Atlantic Ocean and isn't threatening land, forecasters say
Leslie strengthens into a hurricane in the Atlantic Ocean and isn't threatening land, forecasters say.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
October 5, 2024 at 4:34AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Wires
Trump urges his supporters to deliver victory in his return to scene of first assassination attempt
Trump urges his supporters to deliver victory in his return to scene of first assassination attempt.