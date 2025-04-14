Leslie Odom Jr. to reprise his Tony-winning role in 'Hamilton' this fall

NEW YORK — Leslie Odom Jr., one of the original cast members of the mega-hit Broadway musical ''Hamilton,'' is coming back for another shot, a role he says ''gave me life.''
Odom, who played Aaron Burr opposite Lin-Manuel Miranda's Alexander Hamilton, will return to his Tony Award-winning role at the Richard Rodgers Theatre on Sept. 9 through Nov. 23.
''I was born on the stage of the Richard Rodgers in so many ways. It gave me life in a way," he tells The Associated Press. ''I'm really looking forward to it.''
Odom and Miranda both left the show in July 2016 after the same performance. Odom had been with ''Hamilton'' since it first began performances in early 2015 off-Broadway.
''I look back on it fondly, I do,'' he says. ''It was the start of so much for me. It was the start of a career that I always dreamed of. It's just the beginning. It's the genesis.''
He estimates he played Burr some 500 times, but it never got boring: ''It still had revelation for me, and it still gave me reason to look a little deeper and focus a little harder.''
When he returns, he'll be with a new company of actors and will bring to the audience his willingness to discover in the moment, something he says he learned doing ''Hamilton.''
''I want them to see something exciting and alive. And the best way for me to do that is to be open and present in that moment,'' he adds.