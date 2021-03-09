LAWRENCE, Kan. — Les Miles ousted as head football coach at Kansas after revelations of inappropriate behavior with women at LSU.
More from Star Tribune
Chauvin Trial Day 3 of Derek Chauvin murder trial: Two more jurors chosen for a total of five so far
More from Star Tribune
Chauvin Trial Day 3 of Derek Chauvin murder trial: Two more jurors chosen for a total of five so far
More from Star Tribune
Chauvin Trial Day 3 of Derek Chauvin murder trial: Two more jurors chosen for a total of five so far
More from Star Tribune
Chauvin Trial Day 3 of Derek Chauvin murder trial: Two more jurors chosen for a total of five so far
More from Star Tribune
Chauvin Trial Day 3 of Derek Chauvin murder trial: Two more jurors chosen for a total of five so far
More from Star Tribune
Chauvin Trial Day 3 of Derek Chauvin murder trial: Two more jurors chosen for a total of five so far
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune