Lerner Publishing Group in Minneapolis has acquired Massachusetts-based Sundance Newbridge Publishing, gaining 3,600 children’s book titles and a greater menu of K-8 school literacy-teaching products, company officials announced Monday.
The deal is Lerner’s third acquisition in six years.
The purchase, for which terms were not disclosed, was completed early Tuesday. It will give the 65-year-old independent children’s book publisher Lerner Publishing, 14 new workers plus Sundance’s publishing operations in Marlborough, Mass..
Sundance will operate as a division of the family-owned Lerner Publishing. In addition to the fiction and nonfiction titles, it will also incorporate new books and educational kits that schools use to teach children phonics, reading comprehension, vocabulary and writing.
The deal is expected to help solidify Lerner’s standing as one of the largest independent children’s book publishers in the nation.
Lerner, which has 100 employees toiling mostly in the corner building on 1st Street and Washington Ave. N., currently competes with other sizeable players such as Minneapolis-based ABDO Publishing Group and Edina-based Capstone Publishing Group. It also competes with national behemoths Simon & Schuster, Harper Collins, Scholastic and Penguin/Random House.
Lerner Publishing, founded in 1959 by Harry Lerner, is determined to get bigger.
Last December, it acquired Gecko Press out of New Zealand, which added to its book products aimed at traditional bookstores and school libraries. In 2018, it bought California-based Zest Books, which specializes in young adult non-fiction products. Now Sundance is continuing the expansion.
“There will be more,” said Lerner spokeswoman Lindsay Matvick, about acquisitions.
“Sundance Newbridge is known for their expertise in the classroom channel,” Lerner Publisher and CEO Adam Lerner said in a statement. “We are excited to combine Lerner’s award-winning books with the more than 50 years of experience that Sundance Newbridge has matching the perfect instructional materials to the exact needs of a school.”
Sundance’s staff will stay in Massachusetts and continue to manage general publishing, acquisitions, sales, and customer service activities there. The company’s book inventory and other products currently stored in Haggerstown, Md., will be transferred to Minneapolis in early 2025, company leaders said.
“I believe it will be a great opportunity for Lerner and Sundance to work together to better serve both the students and teachers in our market,” said Sundance Newbridge President Paul Konowitch in a statement. “I am pleased that the entire Sundance team will be retained by Lerner.”
Matvick noted that none of Sundance’s employees will relocate to Minnesota. The acquisition, however, could create the need for additional hires in the next few years. The company currently hires roughly five new workers each year.
Lerner operates a book warehouse in Mankato and uses printing plants in Minneapolis, Mankato, Wisconsin and Iowa.
