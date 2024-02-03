DETROIT — Russell Westbrook scored 23 points to become the 25th player in NBA history with 25,000 points, Kawhi Leonard had 21 of his 33 points in the first half and the Los Angeles Clippers put on an offensive show in a 136-125 win over the Detroit Pistons on Friday night.

Los Angeles got off to a slow start while trailing by as many as 14 points in the first quarter, but scored 109 points in the final three periods. They shot 59.6% from the floor and 48.3% on 3-pointers.

Westbrook, who also had nine assists, joined teammate James Harden on the list of players to score 25,000 points after Harden accomplished the feat in December. Paul George added 18 points for the Clippers, who have won seven of eight.

Jalen Ivey had 28 points and Bojan Bogdanovic added 26 for Detroit, which is 4-41 after a 2-1 start. Marcus Sasser added 21 points.

The Clippers led 65-59 at the half and their scoring pace didn't let up in the third. Leonard reached 30 points with five minutes left in the quarter when he put Los Angeles ahead 89-80.

Detroit answered with an 8-0 run before Westbrook hit a 3-pointer. Norman Powell's last-second 3-pointer gave the Clippers a 101-90 lead going into the fourth.

Powell started the fourth with another 3, and Los Angeles led 108-90 after the first minute of the fourth. Detroit got within 116-109, but the Clippers scored nine points in 74 seconds to ice the game.

Clippers: At the Miami Heat on Sunday.

Pistons: Host the Orlando Magic on Sunday.

