Leonard Lauder, philanthropist who globalized family cosmetic business, dies at age 92

NEW YORK — Leonard Lauder, a renowned philanthropist who expanded the family cosmetics business into a worldwide empire, has died at the age of 92.
Estee Lauders Cos. announced the news in a release on Sunday and said he died on Saturday surrounded by family.
Lauder, the oldest son of Estee and Joseph H. Lauder, who founded the company in 1946, formally joined the New York business in 1958. Over more than six decades, Lauder played a key role in transforming the business from a handful of products sold under a single brand in U.S. stores to a multi-brand global giant. He had held the title of chairman emeritus at the time of his death.
Estee Lauder's products are sold in roughly 150 countries and territories under brand names including Clinique and Aveda, according to the company's latest annual report. The company generated sales of nearly $16 billion in the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024, the filing said.
Estee Lauder went public in 1995, but members of Lauder family still have about 84% of the voting power of common stock, according to the latest annual filing.
Lauder served as president of The Estée Lauder Cos. from 1972 to 1995 and as CEO from 1982 through 1999. He was named chairman in 1995 and served in that role through June 2009.
Under his stewardship, Lauder created the company's first research and development laboratory, brought in professional management at every level, and was the impetus behind The Estée Lauder Cos.' international expansion, helping to spearhead the company's sales and profits exponentially, according to the company.
Lauder led the launch of many brands including Aramis, Clinique, and Lab Series, among others. Until his death, he remained deeply involved in the company's acquisition strategy, including the acquisitions of such brands as Aveda, Bobbi Brown, Jo Malone London and MAC, the company said.