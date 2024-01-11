LOS ANGELES — Kawhi Leonard scored 29 points after agreeing to a three-year contract extension earlier in the day, Paul George added 29, including 15 in the fourth quarter, and the Los Angeles Clippers rallied for a 126-120 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night.

It was the fifth time this season George and Leonard both scored at least 25 points in the same game.

Immanuel Quickley paced the Raptors with 25 points, RJ Barrett added 24 and Dennis Schroder had 22 as Toronto fell in Crypto.Com Arena for the second straight night after a one-point loss to the Lakers on Tuesday.

The Raptors were missing Pascal Siakam due to back spasms. Toronto has split its six games since acquiring Barrett and Quickley from the New York Knicks.

James Harden (14 points, 11 assists) and Ivica Zubac (12 points, 11 rebounds) both had double-doubles as the Clippers improved to an NBA-best 16-3 since Dec. 1.

The Clippers trailed 92-89 with 28 seconds remaining in the third quarter before they went on a 22-9 run over a five-minute span during the third and fourth quarters. George had seven points during the run.

Toronto rallied back with a 10-2 spurt to get within 121-118, but George made a 3-pointer with 36 seconds remaining to help the Clippers hold on.

