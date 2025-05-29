Leon Thomas is ‘ready for the moment' with new album 'MUTT Deluxe: HEEL'

NEW YORK — Leon Thomas is such a believer of speaking dreams into existence that the artist-producer has been patiently awaiting — yet expecting — his current moment of musical appreciation.
''I feel like this is like a 20-year-long, overnight success, and I'm really enjoying just the process. I feel ready for the moment,'' said the alternative R&B artist, who's releasing his ''MUTT Deluxe: HEEL'' album on Friday. ''Not to get too spiritual, but I feel like the steps I'm on are ordered, and it's just my time to show the world what I can do.''
After winning a Grammy last year as co-producer on SZA's song ''Snooze,'' Thomas is now experiencing his own solo success. The single ''MUTT,'' from his 2024 critically acclaimed sophomore album of the same name, reached No. 1 on multiple Billboard charts, including Hot R&B Songs, Adult R&B airplay and R&B Streaming Songs. It also peaked at No. 13 on Billboard's Hot 100, boosted by a recent Chris Brown-remix that will appear on the deluxe.
Once known for his role on the Nickelodeon series ''Victorious'' of the 2010s, the R&B-rock-funk artist recruited heavyweight features for ''HEEL,'' including Big Sean, Kehlani and Halle Bailey. Nine new songs were added, both originals and remixes.
''It's God's plan ... Coming from the world of acting, I'd had my fair share of fame and taste of what the high life felt like. But starting off with my debut album, really having to grind and play really small rooms and build from scratch was such a humbling experience,'' said Thomas of ''Electric Dusk'' which dropped in 2023. ''That really built me, and I wouldn't trade that experience for the world.''
The 31-year-old, who's produced songs for Drake, Kanye West, Toni Braxton and Babyface, spoke with The Associated Press about stepping into the spotlight, vulnerability and being protective of Ariana Grande. The conversation has been edited for brevity and clarity.
AP: How have you managed the transition from in-demand producer to solo artist?
THOMAS: I prayed on this. I did the internal work to be ready for what comes with the spotlight. And, I don't know, I'm just taking it one step at a time.