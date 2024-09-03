Wires

Leon Draisaitl signs a $112M extension with the Oilers to give him the highest cap hit in NHL history at $14 million

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
September 3, 2024 at 2:40PM

EDMONTON, Alberta — Leon Draisaitl signs a $112M extension with the Oilers to give him the highest cap hit in NHL history at $14 million.

