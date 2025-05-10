'Leo will follow Francis.' Amazon Catholics hope the new pope will protect the rain forest

SAO PAULO — The bishop sat quietly near the front row, hands folded, listening as Indigenous leaders and church workers spoke about the threats to Peru's northern forests, a part of the Amazon rain forest. It was 2016, a year after Laudato Si, Pope Francis' encyclical on the environment.
When he was up to speak, the bishop didn't preach though he was in his city of Chiclayo as host of a regional gathering. Instead, he reflected on things he had seen.
''It's a very important encyclical,'' he said. ''It also represents something new in terms of this explicit expression of the church's concern for all of creation.''
That bishop, Robert Prevost, is now Pope Leo XIV.
''He was always very welcoming, very close to the people,'' Laura Vargas, secretary of the Interreligious Council of Peru, who helped organize the event, recalled in a phone interview with The Associated Press.
''He had no problem saying yes when we proposed it — he was genuinely interested in social pastoral work.''
Since then, Prevost deepened his ties with interfaith environmental networks like the Interfaith Rainforest Initiative and Indigenous organizations such as AIDESEP, which place forest protection and rights at the center of Church concern.
Such credentials have brought hope to clergymen and faithful in the Amazon region, a vast area with 48 million residents and 6.7 million square kilometers (2.6 million square miles) in South America. They see Chicago-born Prevost, who spent about two decades in Peru's countryside, as a pontiff who protect the region and fight against climate change.