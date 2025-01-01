Lenny Randle, major leaguer repeatedly in the spotlight for 12 seasons, dies at 75

Randle was on the bench for the Senators' last game in 1971 when fans invaded the field; bunted to the right side to collide with Cleveland pitcher Milt Wilcox in 1974 and spark a brawl, in retaliation for a pitch being thrown behind him; was at second base during the Ten Cent Beer Night riot at Cleveland later that season; was in the batter's box to face the Chicago Cubs' Ray Burris when power went out at Shea Stadium during the blackout on July 13, 1977; was the Yankees' roster replacement for Thurman Munson following the catcher's death in August 1979; and famously got on his hands and knees to blow Amos Otis' slow roller foul on May 27, 1981, which plate umpire Larry McCoy decided was against the rules and ruled a hit.