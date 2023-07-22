NEW YORK — D.J. LeMahieu hit the go-ahead home run in the 7th inning, Gerrit Cole struck out 10 and the New York Yankees defeated the Kansas City Royals 5-2 on Saturday.

Giancarlo Stanton homered and drove in three runs and Anthony Volpe doubled and stole a base for the Yankees, who won their second straight game and pick up their first series win in July. New York has won 17 of the last 21 meetings with Kansas City.

Nick Pratto homered and Brady Singer struck out nine in another strong start at Yankee Stadium for the Royals, who lost for the seventh time in nine games following the All-Star break.

With the scored tied at two, LeMahieu drove a 98 mph fastball from Royals reliever Carlos Hernandez (0-6) 402 feet into the right-center field bleachers for his first homer since June 13 – a span of 90 at-bats — to put the Yankees ahead. He entered the game 4 for his last 19.

Cole scattered five hits and a pair of runs across 6 1/3 innings and completed six innings for the 14th time in 20 starts. The 32-year-old has struck out 21 over his last two outings; his 10-strikeout performance Saturday marked his fourth double-digit effort of the season. Cole has struck out at least six in all eight career starts against Kansas City.

Stanton drove in New York's first run with a sharp single in the first before hitting a towering two-run homer off Dylan Coleman in the eighth. The two-hit effort was just Stanton's fourth since April 14.

The late New York rally spoiled another strong start in the Bronx for Singer, who allowed two runs over six effective innings. The 26-year-old has a 2.16 ERA across 16 2/3 innings with 24 strikeouts at Yankee Stadium, although he is winless across three starts.

Wandy Peralta (3-1) threw four pitches in relief of Cole in the seventh to earn the victory.

Gleyber Torres singled and drove in a run to extend his hitting streak to 12.

Tommy Kahnle struck out two in a scoreless inning and Clay Holmes worked around a two-out single and a walk for his 13th save and second in as many games.

FUN IN THE SUN

The Yankees improved to an American League-best 25-12 in day games.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Yankees: OF Harrison Bader (ribs) was held out of the lineup but entered as a defensive replacement in the eighth … LHP Nestor Cortes (left rotator cuff strain) will begin a rehab assignment Sunday with Double-A Somerset. He is expected to throw approximately 40 pitches … RHP Jonathan Loáisiga (right elbow inflammation) will face injured slugger Aaron Judge Sunday in a simulated game. Loáisiga will throw one additional time before beginning a rehab assignment next weekend.

UP NEXT

Yankees RHP Luis Severino (1-4, 6.66 ERA) received a no decision in his last start despite completing six innings for just the third time in 2023. He is opposed Sunday by RHP Jordan Lyles (1-11, 6.05 ERA), who is tied for the major league lead in losses.

