LEIPZIG, Germany — Leipzig defender Benjamin Henrichs has published hateful messages, including racist abuse, that he received on Instagram following his team's 2-0 win over Borussia Dortmund in the German Cup.

Henrichs posted a video on TikTok on Thursday in which he referred to Wednesday's victory and says ''I'll show you what my DMs look like,'' before displaying a series of messages of threats and abuse against him and his family.

One message had only monkey emojis, another called him the N-word, while another threatened to ''find you and your family.''

The 26-year-old Henrichs, who is Black, was born in Germany and has made seven appearances for the country's national soccer team.

''We live in a society where everyone on the internet can spread hate and racism,'' Henrichs wrote in German with a hashtag meaning ''unfortunate truth.''

Leipzig also denounced the abuse.

''Leipzig condemns any form of racism, condemns antisemitism and does not tolerate any form of discrimination,'' the club said.

