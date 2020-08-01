CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wisc. — Leinenkugel’s will no longer use an image of a Native American woman long associated with the Chippewa Falls-based brewery.
The Post-Cresent reports Leinenkugel’s will begin to make changes to the logo and other imagery related to the brand in the coming months.
Company President Dick Leinenkugel said in a statement the brewery has been working to update the “look and feel” of the brand and ultimately decided to retire the image of the Native American woman.
The company’s website said it has used Native American imagery on its label since the 1930s.
The Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company, was founded in 1867 by Jacob Leinenkugel and acquired by Miller Brewing Company in 1988.
