BETHLEHEM, Pa. — Keith Higgins Jr. and Evan Taylor each scored 18 points and Lehigh ended a six-game losing streak with a 70-63 win over Division III-level Eastern University on Wednesday night.
Higgins' 3-pointer with 11:40 left broke a tie at 41 and the Mountain Hawks led for the remainder. Jeameril Wilson added 12 points for Lehigh.
Despite missing all six of its 3-point shots in the first half, Eastern led 30-28 at the intermission as William Blet scored 13 on 6-for-13 shooting.
Blet, a 6-foot-8 graduate student, led the Eagles with a career-high 32 points — more than doubling his team's points.
