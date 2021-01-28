MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Legislature's four campaign committees spent a record $12.1 million in 2020, according to a report released Thursday.
The analysis from government watchdog group Wisconsin Democracy Campaign found the spending easily eclipsed the previous record of $8.4 million set in 2018.
The Republican Assembly Campaign Committee led the way, spending a little more than $5 million. The Assembly Democratic Campaign Committee spent $3.1 million.
The Committee to Elect a Republican Senate spent $2.3 million. The State Senate Democratic Committee spent $1.6 million.
Republicans retained control of both houses in November's elections.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Jury awards $30,000 over Anoka County jail policy for foreign-born immigrants
Woman is awarded $30K after 2017 arrest, 5 hours in jail and ICE detention.
Local
New proposal would scrap MPD but maintain officers under Public Safety Department
The change would require approval from voters.
Variety
Guthrie reports pandemic-related record loss of nearly $3 million
The setback doesn't bode well for the Twin Cities' other arts institutions.
Local
Minnesota attorney general charges 8 in scheme that cheated Medicaid out of $860,000
Charges say the ringleader admitted that she recruited friends, relatives to feign or exaggerate medical conditions to qualify them for personal care services.
Local
Minn. Appeals Court asked to intervene in trial over George Floyd's death
Attorney General Keith Ellison's office accused the trial judge of violating the law and abusing his power.