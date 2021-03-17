When it comes to providing drivers' exam locations and scheduling road tests, the Minnesota Department of Vehicle Services (DVS) doesn't always comply with state law.

But despite shortcomings and a lack of staff, DVS was able to clear a backlog of tests, according to a report the Office of the Legislative Auditor (OLA) released Wednesday.

The review was prompted after citizens and legislators criticized DVS for excessive wait times even before COVID-19 further stressed the system.

"Today's report reveals what so many moms and dads have known for months, Minnesota's driver examination system is fundamentally broken and has been horribly mismanaged," Rep. Jon Koznick, R-Lakeville said in a statement. "While it is encouraging that DVS has streamlined systems and worked through a backlog of tests, there is still a lot more work to do including additional oversight of the program."

State law says DVS must provide a road test appointment to a qualified applicant within 14 days, but does not specify whether the appointment applies to openings anywhere in the state or just near an applicant's home. Over the past few years, many would-be drivers booked appointments many months out and drove hours to exam stations far from home.

Using the broadest definition of the law, the audit found nearly two-thirds of road tests for Class D licenses given between October 2018 and July 2020 were not administered within the 14-day period. In March 2020, average wait times for road tests ranged from nearly 3 weeks in northwestern Minnesota to about 14 weeks at stations in the north and east metro

But it was unknown how many test-takers did not accept the "next available appointment" and chose a later option.

"While the 14-day requirement has been difficult for DVS to meet, 14 days is not out of line with the reported wait times in some other states," the report said.

The auditor suggested the Legislature clarify the statute, and that DVS strive to meet the 14-day statutory requirement and track cases in which it does not.

The report applauded DVS for efforts to improve road test scheduling. DVS recently expanded the window of available appointments from six weeks to six months to provide more options, and test-takers can search for new openings without losing a previously-scheduled appointment. DVS last year also dropped its practice of reserving slots for students from preferred driver education schools to provide more equity in the booking process, the report found.

But auditors also said access to knowledge and road tests might be more difficult with fewer exam stations open. Before COVID-19, the state operated 93 stations; in response to the pandemic, DVS consolidated operations to 15 across the state and subsequently opened 10 more. By staffing stations in more populated areas, DVS said it was able maximize resources and provide more than 81,500 road tests between June in October, catching up on tests canceled due to the pandemic and meeting typically high summer demand.

State law, however, requires exam stations be offered in or adjacent to each of Minnesota's 87 counties. After consolidation, an applicant living in the northwestern Minnesota town of Hallock had to drive about 156 miles to the nearest open exam station in Bemidji. After some stations reopened this month, about 10% of counties remain underserved, the report said.

Auditors suggest DVS reopen closed exam stations "to provide adequate coverage across the state."

Persistent staffing shortages have exacerbated problems, the report said. In May 2020, just as exam stations were reopening after a two-month shutdown, DVS estimated it needed 195 examiners to meet demand. It had 118 available positions and only 100 were filled, the report found. On top of that, it is taking much longer to fill vacancies than in the past. Staff absences due to COVID-19 between March and June 2020 accounted for 21% of exam station employees' work hours.

Staff worked more than 1,800 hours of overtime between May and June 2020 to fill the voids. But overtime "is not sustainable in the long term," the report said.

To ease the load, DVS in October began allowing aspiring drivers to take knowledge tests at home with a parent, guardian or adult over 21 with a valid driver's license serving as a proctor. DVS-approved third-party administrators such as driving schools, school districts and deputy registrar offices were able to offer the tests. Auditors questioned whether DVS has the authority to allow knowledge tests to be legally taken at home and if state law intended "entities" approved by the Department of Public Safety to give the tests include individual proctors.

"We recommend that the Legislature clarify this law," the auditors wrote.

Auditors in the 90-page report also presented arguments for and against ideas to improve test administration and road safety, including using third parties to administer road tests, charging fees for no-shows and increasing the age for which driver education is required.

"DVS appreciates all of the analysis [the Legislative Auditor] put into" its recommendations," Department of Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington wrote in a March 12 letter in response to the findings.

He said he is proud of the improvements DVS has made in scheduling and providing road tests and that the department would "measure and track data to better anticipate demand and maximize operational efficiencies statewide while always prioritizing our focus on safe drivers."