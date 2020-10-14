Bob McDonald, the winningest coach in Minnesota high school sports history, died Wednesday in Hibbing at age 87 after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

McDonald, who coached the Chisholm boys’ team for 53 seasons, won 1,012 games in his career before retiring after the 2013-14 season.

A native of Chisholm on northeastern Minnesota’s Iron Range, McDonald led the Bluestreaks to 11 state tournaments and won three state titles. His career coaching record was 1,012-428.

He graduated from Chisholm in 1951 and earned a basketball scholarship to the University of Michigan. He left Michigan after one semester and eventually landed at the University of Minnesota-Duluth, where he led the team in scoring twice.

He began his coaching career in McGregor and had a stop at Barnum before settling in at Chisholm in 1961.

Beyond his coaching success, McDonald was just as famous for his strict approach with his players, which included mandating short, above-the-ears haircuts for all players and shirts and ties when in public. He exemplified the discipline he demanded of his players, claiming in his book “Travels and Tribulations: A Coach’s Journey,” that he never took a drink or smoked a cigarette in his life.

After McDonald retired, the Chisholm School District named the high school gym for him in 2017. The Minnesota Basketball Coaches Association started the McDonald Award to recognize the top senior basketball player in Minnesota.

Bob McDonald urged on his team during a game in 2013.

In 2018 McDonald was elected to the inaugural class of the Minnesota High School Basketball Hall of Fame.

His six children — four sons and two daughters — played basketball and followed their father into coaching.

McDonald was one of just 20 boys’ basketball coaches across the nation to have compiled more than 1,000 career victories. According to the National Federation of

Staff writers Patrick Reusse and Jim Paulsen contributed to this report.