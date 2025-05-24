Sports

Leganes wins final La Liga match but will be relegated

Leganes was confirmed as the third and last team to be relegated from La Liga even though it beat last-placed Real Valladolid 3-0 on Saturday.

The Associated Press
May 24, 2025 at 10:02PM

MADRID — Leganes was confirmed as the third and last team to be relegated from La Liga even though it beat last-placed Real Valladolid 3-0 on Saturday.

An Espanyol loss would have saved Leganes, but Espanyol beat Las Palmas 2-0 at home for only its second win in its last eight games.

Leganes immediately returns to La Liga 2 after only one season in the top flight. It is dropping with Las Palmas, which is going down after two years, and Valladolid, which has yo-yoed between divisions for the last four years.

