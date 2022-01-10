BANGKOK — Legal official: Myanmar court sentences ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi to 4 more years in prison.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
Sports
Judge asks what more Djokovic could have done for a visa
An Australian judge who will decide whether top-ranked tennis star Novak Djokovic plays in the Australian Open questioned on Monday what more the Serbian could have done to meet Australia's coronavirus entry requirements.
World
Some Palestinians get legal status after years in Gaza limbo
Khader al-Najjar has been unable to leave the Gaza Strip since he returned to the Palestinian territory 25 years ago, not even to seek medical treatment for a spinal ailment or to bid farewell to his mother, who died in Jordan last year.
Sports
China's Tianjin on partial lockdown after omicron found
The numbers are small, but the major port of Tianjin may be facing China's first local outbreak of omicron of any size, less than a month before the Winter Olympics open in nearby Beijing.
World
Myanmar's Suu Kyi sentenced to 4 more years in prison
A court in Myanmar sentenced ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi to four more years in prison on Monday after finding her guilty of illegally importing and possessing walkie-talkies and violating coronavirus restrictions, a legal official said.
World
Opposition wins revote for governor in heartland of Chavismo
Twice in less than two months, Venezuela's opposition has prevailed in the gubernatorial race in the home state of the late President Hugo Chávez, shocking the ruling socialist party he founded.