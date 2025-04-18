Legal group sues Costa Rica alleging the rights of 81 children deported by Trump were violated

The suit by GSLC and local human rights groups is just the latest in a number of legal fights that have popped up surrounding deportees sent to Central American countries. The same group of lawyers filed a similar case against Panama, which was holding migrants in hotels and in remote camps near the Darien Gap, where deportees said they were stripped of their phones. Sharp criticisms prompted the Panamanian government to release the migrants on the streets of Panama City last month, leaving many migrants to fend for themselves.